Gerard Pique describes “dream” of becoming Barcelona president

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has confirmed he would one day like to be president of the club but conceded such an eventuality was far from a formality.

Pique said that holding such a position was a “dream” of his as he reiterated his love of the club and how he could be suited to it.

The former Spain international – who has been a regular in the first-team at the Blaugrana for over a decade – was the surprising name on the four-player list of contract renewals at the Catalan giants that was confirmed in October.

Pique will be aged 37 by the time his current deal – which is likely to be his last as a player – expires in the summer of 2024 but it is possible he remains at the club in a non-playing role.

The presidential elections – which are dominating Barcelona news at the moment – at the Camp Nou are scheduled for January, to replace Josep Maria Bartomeu – who resigned last month.

When asked if he would run for the upcoming presidential elections at the club, Pique replied as per Marca: “In the elections that come now, I’m not able to run because I am still a player and when you’re a player you can’t run for the position, but you never know in the future.

“I am very, very, very culé (connected to Barcelona) as you know. I would like to be able to help the club of my heart in the best way I know how, and that happens because I am very well prepared to serve as president if one day I see that I can really contribute to the club. If not, I would not show up.

“It is something that I will decide in the future, it is a dream of mine that I have always had, but I do not know if it can be carried out in the future.”