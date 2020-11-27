Barcelona star Sergio Busquets targeting Osasuna comeback

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets could give Ronald Koeman a major fitness boost for their weekend La Liga clash with Osasuna.

The Spanish international came through a full training session ahead of their Camp Nou tie with Jagoba Arrasate’s side tomorrow and he could be included in Koeman’s squad.

Busquets has not featured for La Blaugrana since picking up a knee injury on international duty with La Roja earlier this month, missing two games as a result.

According to reports from Marca, he is line to come straight back into the Barcelona starting XI this weekend, with Koeman in urgent need of a win.

Just one win in their last six league games means Barcelona have slipped down to 13th in the table and the Dutch boss is expected to rotate his options.

Jordi Alba is set to return in place of Junior Firpo after being rested in midweek, with Clement Lenglet, Sergino Dest and Oscar Mingueza completing a patched up defence.

Frenkie De Jong and Lionel Messi are also certain to come back into the fold after remining in Catalonia for the club’s trip to Ukraine.

POSSIBLE BARCELONA STARTING LINE UP V OSASUNA

Ter Stegen; Dest, Lenglet, Mingueza, Alba; De Jong, Busquets; Messi, Pedri, Dembele; Griezmann