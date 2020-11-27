Barcelona hold moment of silence before training session in memory of Diego Maradona

Barcelona held a moment of silence before training on Friday in memory of Diego Maradona.

Maradona passed away on Wednesday in his home in Tigres, Buenos Aires, at the age of 60.

The Argentine was one of the greatest if not the greatest footballer to ever play the game, and his personality off the pitch was as strong as his ability on it.

🙏 Maradona, en el recuerdo pic.twitter.com/8Cn0Z9lP2A — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) November 27, 2020

Maradona’s story in Spain can be split into three parts.

In 1982, he played in the World Cup hosted there. After its culmination, he signed for Barcelona, where he spent two seasons. A decade after that World Cup, he joined Sevilla, where he spent a year.

🇦🇷😢 Emotivo momento para Leo Messi. Eterno Maradona. pic.twitter.com/2sz7PccigQ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) November 27, 2020

His time in Spanish football both preceded and followed his peak, but he’s still someone who left a significant mark on the game in the country.

This weekend, all La Liga games will be preceded by a moment of silence in his memory.

Maradona died of a heart attack just a few weeks after successfully undergoing surgery for a brain clot.

Barcelona face Osasuna on Sunday afternoon, and will be searching for three points to put their poor start to the La Liga season right.

