Atletico Madrid set to be unchanged for Valencia La Liga clash

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone looks set to name an unchanged starting XI for their weekend La Liga trip to Valencia.

Los Rojiblancos have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2020/21 domestic season, capped by a 2-0 home win over Barcelona last weekend.

Simeone opted for one change to his starting team in the midweek 0-0 Champions League draw with Lokomotiv Moscow, with Renan Lodi returning to replace Mario Hermoso in defence.

According to reports from Marca, Luis Suarez and Lucas Torreira remain sidelined after testing positive for Covid-19 on international duty with Uruguay.

Simeone is also without five injured first team players ahead of their Estadio Mestalla test, with Diego Costa, Manu Sanchez, Sime Vrsajko, Santiago Arias and Hector Herrera sidelined.

A win against Javi Gracia’s side could move Atletico to the top of the La Liga table, with current leader Real Sociedad facing Villarreal on Sunday night.

POSSIBLE ATLETICO MADRID STARTING XI V VALENCIA

Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Saul, Koke; Llorente, Carrasco, Correa; Felix