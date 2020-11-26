Veteran Barcelona star close to returning to first-team action

Veteran Barcelona star Sergio Busquets is edging closer to a return to first-team action and is accelerating his recovery according to Diario Sport.

Coach Ronald Koeman took training this Thursday morning at the Joan Gamper Sporting City in Saint Joan Despi to resume work after last Tuesday’s Champions League victory over Dynamo Kyiv.

Only players who didn’t play with their countries over the international break were involved, alongside Busquets.

Unlike Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati and Samuel Umtiti, whose long-term injuries have dominated Barcelona news, Busquets has been doing field work as he recovers from a knee sprain sustained while playing for Spain.

Busquets picked up the injury during the Nations League clash with Switzerland on November 14th, and missed the defeat at Atletico Madrid as well as the Champions League clash in Ukraine. His absence was initially slated as fifteen days.

Next up for Barcelona is a clash with Osasuna at Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon. The entire group will train together on Friday at eleven. The Azulgrana are currently 12 points behind league leaders Real Sociedad and just four clear of bottom-placed Celta Vigo.

Featured image courtesy of Diario AS.