The words that saw Inter’s Arturo Vidal sent off against Real Madrid

Inter midfielder Arturo Vidal had an evening to forget on Wednesday as he was sent off during his side’s Champions League defeat against Real Madrid.

The Chilean was sent-off with his side trailing 1-0 in the first half, as he was shown two yellow cards in quick succession after not being awarded a penalty.

Vidal – who joined the Milanese giants from Barcelona this summer – went down inside the area but referee Anthony Taylor did not award a penalty and subsequently gave Vidal successive yellow cards to send him off.

Now video footage from Gol TV, as cited by Marca, highlights the words used by Vidal that provoked Taylor to give him his marching orders: “VAR gives you the s**t to look at and still there is nothing.”

Goals from Eden Hazard and Rodrygo Goes clinched a vital victory for Zinedine Zidane’s side, as Real Madrid news in Europe is now more positive as they have taken a commanding position in the qualification places in the group, with Inter now on the verge of elimination at the group stage.