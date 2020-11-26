Barcelona La Liga

The reasons why Barcelona star has rejected knee surgery advice

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique will not undergo knee surgery and will instead opt for the conservative treatment on the injury in a bid to return this season.

The news is outlined by Cadena Cope, who say that the central defender faces three to four months on the side-lines due to this decision, while surgery may have doubled that timeframe to between six and eight months, as reported by Diario AS.

It is reported that another reason for Pique not undergoing surgery is his age – he is now 34, and does not have many years left in his career, so surgery may have jeopardised his recovery in a way it would not for a younger player.

Dr. Ramon Cugat was said to have recommended surgery for such a knee injury – according to Catalunya Radio, as per Diario AS – but the Catalan club are said to support his decision.

Pique‘s injury – sustained against Atletico Madrid on Saturday – has been at the forefront of Barcelona news  this week as Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo are also both injured the only fit senior centre-back at the club is Clement Lenglet.

Oscar Mingueza, a 21-year-old central defender, made his senior debut against Dynamo Kiev on Thursday.

