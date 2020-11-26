Real Madrid welcome back Brazilian absentee to full training

Real Madrid welcomed back Brazilian centre-back Eder Militao to full training on Thursday according to Mundo Deportivo.

The defender had been out of action after testing positive for COVID-19 and then delivering two inconclusive results, so will have been pleased to have returned to the group.

Militao trained with all of his teammates aside from the eleven who started Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Inter Milan in Italy.

Los Blancos face Alaves at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium on Saturday evening.

Aside from the Brazilian’s return, Zinedine Zidane still has five injuries to think about.

Karim Benzema is suffering from hip discomfort, Alvaro Odriozola has a calf injury, Sergio Ramos is injured in his femoral bicep, Fede Valverde is suffering from a posterior tibial spine and Luka Jovic is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

The coaching staff prepared a session focused on running on the grass and recovery work in the gym for the starters from the Inter game, while the rest, Militao included, worked on driving and pressure as well as crossing and shooting.

The entire squad will return to full training tomorrow as focus switches to Alaves.

Los Blancos are hungry for victory after drawing and losing their last two games.

