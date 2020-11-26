Real Madrid show there is life beyond Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid proved there is life without captain Sergio Ramos after keeping a clean sheet in their Champions League win at Inter.

Raphael Varane partnered Nacho Fernandez at the heart of Madrid’s defence and both excelled to shut down the attacking threat from the home side, which included the much heralded striking duo of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.

A report in Marca outlines the significance of the performance and the result, pointing to how Real Madrid news recently has focused on the concern for the club in the position, particularly when Ramos is absent.

The scrutiny of the defence was intensified when Los Blancos crashed to a 4-1 loss at Valencia earlier this month, although the performance was greatly improved for their 1-1 draw at Villarreal following the international break.

The report clarifies how Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane confirmed to reporters after the game that Varane was “non-transferable” and was crucial to his plans going forward.

With Ramos out of contract in the Spanish capital next summer and celebrating his 35th birthday in March, Madrid may now be beginning to plan for life without their talismanic captain.