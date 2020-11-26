Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds interested in Barcelona starlet

Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa has transformed Leeds United’s prospects ever since he took charge of the club.

The English side were some distance off promotion in the championship before he came to the club, but Bielsa’s arrival changed all that.

The Argentine led Leeds to the Premier League last season, where they’re currently holding their own.

A big part of their success has been a high-energy passing game, the style closely identified with both Bielsa and his many disciples throughout the modern game, such as Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino.

It’s a style that would suit, you’d think, a fleet-footed midfielder like Riqui Puig.

The Barcelona teenager, out of favour at Camp Nou ever since coach Ronald Koeman took charge in the off-season, is wanted by Bielsa in his corner of Yorkshire according to Diario Sport and carried by Diario AS.

Apparently Leeds have formally looked into signing the Catalan starlet in the winter transfer market.

They’d have to join a long queue, however, with several other European clubs said to be interested in bringing in the highly-rated youngster.

At Leeds, Riqui Puig would be able to work alongside Bielsa as well as other Spanish footballers including Rodrigo Moreno, Pablo Hernandez, Kiko Casilla and Diego Llorente.

