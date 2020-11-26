La Liga confirm plan for fans return to stadiums

La Liga president Javier Tebas has confirmed his organisation are aiming for 3,000 fans to be allowed to return to stadiums.

Tebas has claimed that the league will hold talks with the Spanish government in order to formulate an agreement that could see supporters back in stadia across the country.

Fans have not been allowed to attend any senior matches across Spanish football since the original postponement of sport across Europe in March, when the Covid-19 pandemic began to take hold across the continent.

However, fans have been allowed into stadiums on a limited basis in non-professional football in certain grounds and now there are plans to extend limited entry into the top two divisions in Spain.

League supremo Tebas has now told the World Football Submit, as quoted by Cadena Cope: “We are going to speak with the Government to put 3,000 people back in the stadiums.

“There are areas in Spain like the Canary Islands, the Baleares or Madrid where they are already in a position to accommodate fans.

“Right now, the government wants legislation for all of Spain but that is not possible.”

The news follows confirmation that English football will be allowed a limited return of fans to sports depending on the area’s status of the ‘tier system’ that is deployed across the country, but it is unclear if the Spanish government would sanction a similar staggered return for La Liga.