La Liga confirm how they will honour Diego Maradona

La Liga have confirmed they will hold a minute’s silence across all 21 matches of the top two divisions of Spanish football this weekend following Diego Maradona’s death.

The greatest footballer of his generation passed away, aged 60, on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack, having been recuperating from the removal of a blood clot on the brain.

Nota Informativa. Minuto de silencio en homenaje a Diego Armando Maradona. — LaLiga (@LaLiga) November 26, 2020

The news of Maradona’s death has sent shockwaves around the world of football, as he is widely recognised as among the greatest ever players to play the sport and was a cultural icon.

Widely considered as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Maradona netted an incredible 38 goals in 58 appearances for Barcelona, whom he joined in 1982, before moving to Napoli in 1984 and winning two Serie A titles in Naples.

Maradona also had a one-season spell at Sevilla in 1992-93, when he scored eight goals in 29 appearances.

Image via Marca