Gerard Pique ignores recommended surgery and should be out for four months

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique has ignored Dr. Ramon Cugat’s recommendation for him to undergo surgery and instead opted for conservative treatment, meaning he should be out for four months as opposed to between six and eight.

Pique‘s injury against Atletico Madrid has dominated Barcelona news in recent times. With Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo both injured the only fit senior centre-back at the club is Clement Lenglet.

The news was reported by Catalunya Radio and carried by Diario AS. His decision was in line with the Barcelona medical team, who also thought the Catalan should opt for avoiding surgery and proceed with conservative treatment.

Dr. Cugat visited Pique on Wednesday for two hours at Barcelona’s Ciutat Esportiva and studied the tests the centre-back underwent on Tuesday, recommending that he went through a surgery to stabilise his right knee, especially given that the anterior cruciate ligament rupture was almost total. Pique, however, has been against surgery from the very beginning.

Given that he will turn 34 in February, he’s conscious that he only has two or three years left playing at the elite and couldn’t countenance eight months on the sidelines. His decision to opt for conservative treatment means it’s expected he’ll return to action for the Blaugrana in April.

Featured image courtesy of FC Barcelona.