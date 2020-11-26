Former Real Madrid boss blasts current “mediocre” team

Former Real Madrid boss Fabio Capello was left unmoved by the club’s Champions League victory at Inter by claiming the reigning Spanish champions are “mediocre”.

Goals from Eden Hazard and Rodrygo Goes clinched a vital victory for Zinedine Zidane’s side, as Real Madrid news in Europe is now more positive as they have taken a commanding position in the qualification places in the group.

However, an unimpressed Capello told Sky Sports, in quotes carried by Diario AS: “Inter started badly and without the right application, in the first half they were always in difficulty.

“In the second half with four defenders I liked Inter more. Against this mediocre Real Madrid, Inter could have done more.”

Capello, aged 74, managed Los Blancos in two separate spells for one season each – winning the league title in each of his campaigns at the helm, but he was not popular at the club due to his pragmatic tactical approach and multiple fallouts with high-profile figures at Madrid.

The current version of the club are coached by Zinedine Zidane and despite indifferent form at the start of the season, are just six points from league leaders Real Sociedad but have played a game less.

