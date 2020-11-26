Diego Maradona’s final words

Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday in his home in Tigres, Buenos Aires, at the age of 60.

The Argentine was one of the greatest if not the greatest footballer to ever play the game, and his personality off the pitch was as strong as his ability on it.

Maradona’s story in Spain can be split into three parts.

In 1982, he played in the World Cup hosted there. After its culmination, he signed for Barcelona, where he spent two seasons. A decade after that World Cup, he joined Sevilla, where he spent a year.

His time in Spanish football both preceded and followed his peak, but he’s still someone who left a significant mark on the game in the country.

This weekend, all La Liga games will be preceded by a moment of silence in his memory.

Maradona died of a heart attack just a few weeks after successfully undergoing surgery for a brain clot.

According to the latest information as carried by Diario Sport, the last to see him alive was his nephew, who also heard his last words.

“I feel bad,” Maradona is reported to have said to him, before going into a sleep from which he would never awake.

The next morning, one of his assistants went to wake up him but to no avail, indicating that Maradona died alone in his sleep overnight.

Comunicado oficial de fiscales de San Isidro sobre la muerte de Diego Maradona. La última persona que lo vio con vida fue su sobrino anoche a las 23. — Mauro Szeta (@mauroszeta) November 26, 2020

Scenes all over the world, from Naples to Buenos Aires and everywhere in between, paint a picture of a man who inspired remarkable devotion.

Now, he finally rests in peace.

