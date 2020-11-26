Diego Costa’s nightmare at Atletico Madrid: three years, 15 injuries

Diego Costa has endured three years of injury nightmares at Atletico Madrid with a latest ailment diagnosed this week being his 15th different injury in that period.

The details are outlined by Marca, who details the player’s heartache in recent times which have restricted him from adding to a promising start to his second stint at the club – netting in the Europa League semi-final win over Arsenal and scoring twice in the European Super Cup victory over Real Madrid, in 2018.

Earlier this week, Diario AS outlined how Costa now has deep vein thrombosis – which means he has a blood clot in his right leg – and he will be unavailable for selection for an unspecified period of time, blotching the latest Atletico Madrid news, with the team enjoying a strong start to the season domestically.

It continues an unfortunate season for the striker, who pulled up after 47 minutes of Atletico’s 2-0 La Liga win over Celta Vigo, after stretching to make a pass to strike partner Luis Suarez, having been diagnosed with Covid-19 back in September.

So far this campaign, Costa has played a total of 187 minutes where he has scored one goal and faces a fresh challenge for his spot in the starting line-up at the club following the arrival of Luis Suarez this summer.

The striker is now aged 32 and Marca have predicted he will not be able to return to action this side of Christmas.