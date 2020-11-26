Barcelona: Camp Nou to be named after Lionel Messi, pledges presidential hopeful

Former Barcelona vice-president Emili Rousaud has pledged to rename the club’s Camp Nou stadium after Lionel Messi if he wins the position of presidency.

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana but elections will be held in January to elect a permanent supremo with ESPN Deportes this month outlining those in contention for the role following the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu, an issue dominating Barcelona news.

Rousaud was mired in controversy with the club earlier this year after he claimed that individuals involved on the board – who have subsequently resigned – were seeking to use the club for personal profit.

However, as outlined by Marca he has now confirmed he is in the running for the election, and is quoted as saying: “We will hold a referendum for the stadium to be renamed Camp Nou – Leo Messi.”

Rousaud also made the eye-catching claim that he would make two premium signings, one of whom would be former star Neymar: “We will sign two top players, one of them is Neymar. We are working to bring him back to Barcelona…if he withdraws the lawsuits he has against the club.”

He is also hopeful of bringing other former club stars back to the Blaugrana: “If we win, we want to count on Xavi, Iniesta and Puyol and establish a firm bond with the club, the team and La Masía.”

Would he consider appointing a new boss to replace Ronald Koeman? “We respect Koeman a lot, but if he doesn’t continue, we will bring in a coach who is active and is training one of the best teams in Europe.”

