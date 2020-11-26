Atletico Madrid star: “With Maradona we have lost a piece of football, of history, of our life”

Atletico Madrid forward and Argentina international Angel Correa has paid tribute to Diego Maradona, saying he will be an “eternal legend.”

Correa’s words were poignant as an Argentine and also as a footballer who wears the number 10 shirt at Atleti – an iconic number for all footballers in his nation due to Maradona’s level of performance.

Correa told an interview with Marca: “With Maradona we have lost a piece of football, of history, of life.

“For us Argentines, Diego is a myth. All of us who love football grew up wanting to wear the albiceleste (Argentina shirt) and play like the number 10 did.

“With Maradona we have lost a piece of football, of history, of our life, but his memory will always survive on each pitch, on each ball, on each goal, on each dribble, making him an eternal legend.

“When I heard the news, I couldn’t believe it. It was very sad for all of us.”

The news of Maradona’s death has sent shockwaves around the world of football, as he is widely recognised as among the greatest ever players to play the sport and was a cultural icon.

Widely considered as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Maradona netted an incredible 38 goals in 58 appearances for Barcelona, whom he joined in 1982, before moving to Napoli in 1984 and winning two Serie A titles in Naples.

Maradona also had a one-season spell at Sevilla in 1992-93, when he scored eight goals in 29 appearances.

Image via Marca