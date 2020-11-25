Watch: Rodrygo makes it 2-0 to Real Madrid against Inter Milan with his first touch

Real Madrid travelled to Italy for a crucial Champions League clash against Inter Milan that could have serious ramifications for their prospects of qualifying for the last 16.

Barcelona and Sevilla have both qualified for the knockout stage with two games to spare, so both Madrid clubs will be keen to ensure they join them.

Eden Hazard put Madrid a goal up. The Belgian playmaker cooly converted his penalty after Nacho was brought down in the box, sending his effort low and to the right. The goalkeeper guessed correctly but couldn’t keep it out.

Then, after 32 minutes, Chilean ex-Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal saw red for Inter. He was given two consecutive yellow cards by the referee for complaining excessively after failing to be awarded what he deemed to be a penalty.

Madrid continued their strong performance after the second half restarted and doubled their lead just shy of the hour mark. Rodrygo had just come when he scored with his first touch, a clever finish after an excellent centre by Lucas Vazquez.

Rodrygo straight after coming on from the bench!!! What a goal😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/zi1WTd0uwe — C • J • R (@RodryGoesSZN) November 25, 2020

Los Blancos have been stuttering domestically this season and are currently positioned in fourth, and could use the shot in the arm that European success customarily gives them.

Madrid beat Inter 3-2 shortly before the international break in the Spanish capital and are currently third in Champions League Group B, behind Borussia Monchengladbach and Shakhtar Donetsk and ahead of the Italians.

