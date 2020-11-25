Watch: Eden Hazard gives Real Madrid the lead against Inter Milan

Eden Hazard has put Real Madrid a goal up against Inter Milan at the San Siro.

The Belgian playmaker cooly converted his penalty after Nacho was brought down in the box, sending his effort low and to the right. The goalkeeper guessed correctly but couldn’t keep it out.

Madrid travelled to Italy for a crucial Champions League clash that could have serious ramifications for their prospects of qualifying for the last 16.

Barcelona and Sevilla have both qualified for the knockout stage with two games to spare, so both Madrid clubs will be keen to ensure they join them.

Los Blancos have been stuttering domestically this season and are currently positioned in fourth, and could use the shot in the arm that European success customarily gives them.

Madrid beat Inter 3-2 shortly before the international break in the Spanish capital and are currently third in Champions League Group B, behind Borussia Monchengladbach and Shakhtar Donetsk and ahead of the Italians.

