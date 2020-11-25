Tributes from Spain pour in following death of Diego Maradona

The news of Diego Maradona’s death has rocked the world of football and tributes have been flooding in for the greatest footballer of his generation.

Maradona, aged 60, suffered a cardiac arrest at a home in Tigre, Argentina after recuperating from the removal of a blood clot on the brain.

Widely considered as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Maradona netted an incredible 38 goals in 58 appearances for Barcelona, whom he joined in 1982, before moving to Napoli in 1984 and winning two Serie A titles in Naples.

He also had a one-season stint at Sevilla after leaving Napoli and whilst he did not have the same impact in Spain as he did in Italy and at international level for Argentina, his time in the Primera is remembered fondly with Marca tracking those to pay tribute to him.

La Liga president Javier Tebas: “He was a genius in his life, with his strengths and weaknesses, but without a doubt an unforgettable figure, he is one of the three greats in the history of football.”

Davor Suker, who played alongside him at Sevilla: “The greatest in history is leaving, the best footballer in the world. I am very sorry for his family and for the pain they will feel right now. I was lucky to play with him, to be his friend, to enjoy his football, to share a dressing room. I feel a great sorrow. The greatest is leaving us.”

Carles Puyol, former Barcelona captain: “Rest in peace, my friend. A very strong hug for your family and for the Argentine people.”

Image via Marca