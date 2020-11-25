Real Madrid target sparks feeding frenzy after leaving his agent

Rennes’ 18 year-old midfielder and reported Real Madrid target Eduardo Camavinga has sparked a feeding frenzy by leaving Moussa Sissoko and become a free agent as per Diario AS.

Camavinga emerged last season in the elite and has become one of the most highly-sought talents in the game. Real Madrid news in recent times has centred on how they are reported to be targeting Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2021 and Erling Haaland in 2022, with the idea of bringing Camavinga alongside Mbappe this summer.

The development comes at a crucial moment in Camavinga’s contract negotiations with Rennes, with his deal at the French club due to run out in June 2022. He’ll be managed by his father, Celestino, for now, but the most powerful representatives and intermediaries in the gamer are currently scrambling to add the Franco-Angolan to their roster.

Jorge Mendes, Jonathan Barnett and Pini Zahavi have all been mentioned as being interested in taking advantage of the opportunity. Mendes is Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Barnett is Gareth Bale’s and Zahavi is the intermediary who helped bring Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain back in 2017.

When asked about Madrid’s interest recently, Camavinga replied saying that “the big clubs make me dream,” but went on to say that “I cannot particularly reveal one for me future. Do I want to stay in Rennes? We’ll see. We haven’t set a date to discuss my future, and I’m in no rush about it.”

Camavinga will no longer have the platform of the Champions League to show his talents after Rennes failed to qualify from a group containing Sevilla and Chelsea. All that’s left for the French club in a European context is a battle with Krasnodar for a place in the Europa League.

Featured image courtesy of En24 World.