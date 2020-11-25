Real Madrid confirmed line-up v Inter: Unchanged from Villarreal draw as Hazard and Mariano start

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has named an unchanged starting line-up from the weekend draw at Villarreal for tonight’s crunch Champions League trip to Inter.

Zidane has to do without a number of injury absentees, chief among them his captain Sergio Ramos and star striker Karim Benzema, with recent Real Madrid news dominated by the list of players unavailable.

Mariano Diaz – who scored at Villarreal – starts again while Eden Hazard will look to make his mark in European competition for the club.

Casemiro has not recovered full fitness and will start on the bench, with both Martin Odegaard and Luka Modric in the starting line-up along with Toni Kroos.

⚪️ OFICIAL | XI del @realmadrid para el partido ante el @Inter 🔝 Odegaard, Lucas Vázquez, Hazard y Mariano; titulares ❌ Casemiro, suplente#UCL pic.twitter.com/t7zvwQz5ag — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) November 25, 2020

Los Blancos have picked up just four points from their opening three Champions League group games and a defeat in Italy could leave them propping up the group with just two rounds of action remaining.

The Spanish champions edged out the Nerazzurri in a gripping 3-2 encounter in Madrid earlier this month, although they did blow a two-goal lead in that tie and know that the game in northern Italy could go either way.