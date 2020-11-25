Diego Maradona dies, aged 60, after heart attack

Diego Maradona has died, aged 60, after suffering a cardiac arrest at a home in Tigre, Argentina.

The greatest footballer of his generation had been recuperating from the removal of a blood clot on the brain.

Argentine newspapers Clarin and Ole claim the World Cup winner suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest on Wednesday morning.

Maradona sufrió un paro cardiorrespiratorio en la casa de Tigre en la que se había instalado tras su operación en la cabeza. https://t.co/MPeDZlfGVk pic.twitter.com/oikPiZp6iu — Clarín (@clarincom) November 25, 2020

As reported by TyC Sports earlier this month, the bleeding had been identified during a check-up and the former superstar immediately underwent immediate surgery before entering a period of recovery.

The news of Maradona’s death has sent shockwaves around the world of football, as he is widely recognised as among the greatest ever players to play the sport and was a cultural icon.

Maradona news recently had focused on him being at the helm of Club de Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata in the top flight of Argentinean football.

Maradona was on the bench for Gimnasia La Plata’s 3-0 win over Patronato on October 30, before celebrating his 60th birthday that weekend.

Widely considered as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Maradona netted an incredible 38 goals in 58 appearances for Barcelona, whom he joined in 1982, before moving to Napoli in 1984 and winning two Serie A titles in Naples.

