Barcelona praise “brilliant” first-team debut of academy product

Barcelona have hailed the “brilliant” performance from central defender Oscar Mingueza following his first-team debut against Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday.

The club’s official media hailed the 21-year-old’s stats from throughout the game, highlighting how he made a total of 86 accurate passes – a success rate of 93.5 percent, whilst also making six interceptions and blocking one shot at goal.

⚽ In #DynamoBarça, Mingueza pulled off a brilliant performance, adding new steps of success to his Blaugrana career. 📊 These were his stats in his @ChampionsLeague debut:

– Accurate passes: 86

– Passing accuracy: 93,5%

– Interceptions: 6

– Shots blocked: 1 pic.twitter.com/sCZrfy6lmi — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2020

Gerard Pique faces a long-term absence due to a knee injury, meaning that the door was opened up for the Blaugrana to change the personnel in their back-line.

Barcelona news has been dominated by poor domestic results and injury problems, as Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo missed the game through injury while Frenkie De Jong – who has been deployed in that position – given a rest for the trip to Kyiv.

Mingueza has made the squad for three league games this season and the Champions League clash with Ferencvaros but Tuesday was his senior debut.

From Santa Perpetua de Modoga, Mingueza joined the club aged eight and has been working his way though its ranks for 13 years, playing for all the lower categories of Barcelona before reaching the first team.

Image via FC Barcelona