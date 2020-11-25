Barcelona pay tribute to Diego Maradona and thank him for “two years of magic at the Camp Nou”

Barcelona have paid tribute to the late Diego Maradona and have thanked him for his “two years of magic” during his playing career at the club.

Maradona’s death at the age of 60 was confirmed on Wednesday after he suffered a cardiac arrest at a home in Tigre, Argentina after recuperating from the removal of a blood clot on the brain.

⚽ Dos años de magia en el Camp Nou ✨ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) November 25, 2020

Maradona netted an incredible 47 goals in 75 appearances for Barcelona, whom he joined in 1982, before moving to Napoli in 1984 and winning two Serie A titles in Naples.

He joined the club from Boca Juniors for a then world record fee of $7.6 million in 1982 and initially thrived under coach César Luis Menotti,

His time at the Camp Nou was overshadowed by a nasty injury which came following a heavy challenge from Athletic Club Bilbao player Andoni Goikoetxea, known for his aggressive playstyle and was dubbed “The Butcher of Bilbao”.

That tackle threatened to end Maradona’s career, but with extensive treatment and therapy, it was possible for him to return to the pitch after a three-month recovery period, although he struggled to recover his best form at the club, while he also suffered from hepatitis during this period.

With Barça, the superstar won the Copa del Rey in the 1982-83 season alongside Copa de Liga – a trophy no longer running – and Supercopa de España the same year.

Image via FC Barcelona