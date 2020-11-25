Atletico Madrid star diagnosed with blood clot in right leg

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that striker Diego Costa has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and he now faces a new spell on the sidelines.

The club’s talismanic striker now faces an uncertain spell away from action as his terrible luck with injuries this season continues.

The Spanish international pulled up after 47 minutes of Atletico’s 2-0 La Liga win over Celta Vigo, after stretching to make a pass to strike partner Luis Suarez, having been diagnosed with Covid-19 back in September.

Diario AS now outline how his latest problem – which means he has a blood clot in his right leg – mean he will be unavailable for selection for an unspecified period of time.

So far this campaign, Costa has played a total of 187 minutes where he has scored one goal and faces a fresh challenge for his spot in the starting line-up at the club following the arrival of Luis Suarez this summer.

The 32-year-old Costa, who came off the bench in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Barcelona, could be out of action for another month now, according to Marca.