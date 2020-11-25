Atletico Madrid confirmed line-up v Lokomotiv Moscow: One change from win over Barcelona

Diego Simeone has made one change to Atletico Madrid‘s starting line-up from Saturday’s win over Barcelona for his side’s Champions League Group A clash with Lokomotiv Moscow.

Brazilian full-back Renan Lodi has come back into the side at the expense of Mario Hermoso – who started as part of a back three for the victory over the Blaugrana.

🚨 ¡YA tenemos el ONCE INICIAL del Atlético de Madrid para su partido de #UCL ante el Lokomotiv! 👀 ⭐ ¡Lodi, titular! 📍 Vía @PedroFullanaSER #⃣ #AtletiLokomotiv #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/96ujk51Rvq — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) November 25, 2020

The switch suggests that Atleti will revert to a flat back four with Kieran Trippier playing in a deeper role at right-back with Yannick Carrasco – Saturday’s match winner – playing in a more advanced position than his wing-back duties against the Catalan club.

Atletico are currently second in the table, behind Bayern Munich and ahead of Lokomotiv and RB Salzburg. Los Rojiblancos have won one, drawn one and lost one of their group matches so far, and will be hoping to put three points on the board at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid news has been dominated by their strong form domestically and they aim to continue that good run into European competition.