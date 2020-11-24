Watch: Martin Braithwaite makes it 2-0 to Barcelona against Dynamo Kyiv

Barcelona travelled to Ukraine on Tuesday evening to face Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League with a much-changed squad.

Lionel Messi and Frenkie De Jong were left at home, while injuries to Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo meant that Clement Lenglet was the only senior centre-back in the squad.

Also, Sergio Busquets was injured on Spain duty this past international break, so Ronald Koeman was light on options in the middle of the park as well.

After a tough first half where they dominated possession but failed to find a breakthrough, their hard work was rewarded after the restart, six minutes after to be precise, through a Sergino Dest goal.

The right back scored his first goal for the club and played a role in the build-up, too. He started from deep before seeing the ball fall to Martin Braithwaite, who fed him in turn down the right side. Dest made no mistake with his finish, a remarkably cool effort, to give Barcelona a 1-0 lead.

Just five minutes later, Barcelona doubled their advantage. Braithwaite, having just assisted Dest, got his name on the score sheet. Debutant Oscar Mingueza flicked on a header from a corner for the Dane to finish at the back post.

JUST AS I SAY THAT BRAITHWAITE GOAL + ASSIST WE HAVE ARRIVED pic.twitter.com/Aap1KDIOAI https://t.co/AfwoX8OAaL — mx (@MessiMX10i) November 24, 2020

Featured image courtesy of FC Barcelona.