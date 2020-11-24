Watch: Last-minute winner from Munir sends Sevilla into the Champions League knockout stages

Sevilla are developing a knack of turning up in the big moments. On Tuesday evening in Russia, it was Munir who did the business.

The Spanish-Moroccan forward scored a winner right at the death to secure Sevilla a 2-1 win over Krasnodar and passage into the knockout stages of the Champions League.

🇷🇺Krasnodar 1-[2] Sevilla🇪🇸

Munir El Haddadi 90+5' pic.twitter.com/nEvldjZfpT — Jugadores Promesas (@Laligaspain2) November 24, 2020

Sevilla got off to a flyer thanks to returning hero Ivan Rakitic, who re-joined the Andalusian club in the summer after six years with Barcelona. He scored an excellent half-volley after four minutes to give Sevilla the lead.

2 – @SevillaFC_ENG have scored their earliest (Ivan Rakitic 03:52) & their latest (Munir El Haddadi 94:10) goals in a Champions League ever in their two goals scored vs Krasnodar. Brooch#KrasnodarSevillaFC#UCL pic.twitter.com/WvtkfD33dG — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 24, 2020

Just shy of the hour mark, however, the hosts were back on level terms, Krasnodar’s Brazilian winger Wanderson scoring to make it 1-1 and set up a nervous finish.

Julen Lopetegui‘s side seemed unable to operate with the confidence and fluidity that their supporters expect, but pulled a rabbit out of the hat in the dying moments thanks to their 25 year-old forward Munir.

In France, a late winner by Oliver Giroud secured a 2-1 victory for Chelsea against Rennes, thus guaranteeing Sevilla’s place in the knockout stages and setting up what will be an intriguing clash between Sevilla and Chelsea at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on matchday five. The winner takes the group.

Featured image courtesy of Sevilla FC.