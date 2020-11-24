Real Madrid star confirms: “I want to end my career here”

Real Madrid midfield maestro Luka Modric has confirmed he wants to finish his career at the club should they wish for him to continue his stay.

The Croatian midfield maestro is into the final 12 months of his contract at the Spanish giants and a report last month in Marca outlined how his level of performance is persuading the club to offer him a new deal.

Indeed, that included a poll for Madridistas asking whether or not the experienced midfielder should have his deal renewed at the club, with 91 percent of the 25,000 respondents believing he should be offered an extension.

Modric told reporters on Tuesday when asked about his future at the club, as cited by Marca: “I’ve said it many times, but let’s see what happens. I always give the same answer. I feel good and I want to continue at Madrid.

“I feel that I can help the team. If you ask me what I want, of course I want to stay. I want to finish my career here, but it depends on many things. But no one is happier than me if I can finish my career here.”

A report in Marca last July claimed that Modric was set to pen a new contract at Los Blancos to rule out an exit once and for all, but no official confirmation ever materialised but Real Madrid news is likely to now focus once more on the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner’s future.

The Croatian started 22 La Liga games last campaign and had featured in all nine games this season, starting seven, although the return of Martin Odegaard – who spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad from Madrid – is viewed as his long-term replacement in the Spanish capital.