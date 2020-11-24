Real Madrid midfielder’s agent confirms desire to leave for another league

Real Madrid midfielder Isco‘s father and agent has confirmed that his client intends on leaving the Santiago Bernabeu for a new challenge in another league.

Madrid are open to the move given that they’re trying to reduce their wage bill and free up funds for a move for Kylian Mbappe next summer, while Isco needs game-time should he wish to be in contention for the Spain squad for Euro 2020.

Isco is said to receive between €6m and €7m net per-season, and this relief, coupled with a transfer fee, would benefit the coffers at the Santiago Bernabeu significantly. Real Madrid news in recent times has been dominated by the complications brought about by the financial impact of COVID-19.

Speaking with El Larguero of Cadena SER in quotes carried by Marca, Isco’s agent confirmed that they have no offer as of yet but they intend on changing league and country. They are also, however, open to staying until the end of the season.

Born just outside Malaga, Isco began his career with Valencia before signing for his hometown club in 2011. Two years later he was headhunted by Madrid, becoming Carlo Ancelotti’s first signing during his spell in charge of Los Blancos. Together they won the Champions League in 2014.

There was a time where Zinedine Zidane really relied on the Andalusian, but since his return to the club he’s tended to prefer more pragmatic characters like Fede Valverde.

This decision has resulted in fewer minutes for Isco. The midfielder hit 2,400 and 3,000 in 2016/17 and 2017/18 respectively, but only reached 1,800 and 1,600 in 2018/19 and 2019/20 respectively.

He was ranked 14th in the Real Madrid squad in terms of minutes last season, and when he did play it was on the wing instead of his preferred central position.

This loss of significance at the Bernabeu has affected his prominence with La Roja. Isco played for Spain at the 2018 World Cup but hasn’t featured in red since June 2019, with Luis Enrique building a strong side without him.

That’s perhaps the driving force behind a move this winter. Isco needs minutes and exposure to force himself back into Luis Enrique’s thinking, and at 28 is at a crossroads in his career – he can be a bit-part player for Madrid or become a key cog for a lesser light.

Featured image courtesy of Bavarian Football Works.