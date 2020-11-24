Real Madrid: “Isco is our player, but I do not know for how long” – Zinedine Zidane

The future of playmaker Isco at Real Madrid has come under scrutiny recently and club boss Zinedine Zidane remained coy when quizzed about the player’s future.

The Spain international – who has increasingly become a peripheral member of the first-team squad at Los Blancos – was last month filmed criticising Zidane’s use of him in the squad during the victory at Barcelona last month, as per a report in Deportes Cuatro.

Isco has started in just 29 matches of a possible 85 La Liga matches since the start of the 2018/19 campaign as he has fallen from prominence in the Spanish capital.

Zidane told his pre-match press conference for this week’s Champions League tie at Inter, as cited by Marca: “Isco is our player but I don’t know how long for, although he is ours. We are happy like this, we are happy with him. He is our player.”

Real Madrid news in recent times has been dominated by the complications brought about by the financial impact of Covid-19 and further sales of first-team squad members may be necessary, particularly if the club are to re-invest next summer.

Isco’s father and agent told Cadena Ser earlier this week that the player would be open to staying at Madrid, but would “like to try a different league” in quotes that fuelled speculation on his future.

🚨📻⚽️ El agente de Isco, a @ellarguero ➡️”Quedarse en el Madrid no supondría un problema” 🛫 “Ahora mismo no tenemos ofertas, Isco quiere probar en otra liga”https://t.co/TZyBNrkWSA pic.twitter.com/D2tdYpqZxh — El Larguero (@ellarguero) November 23, 2020

He was ranked 14th in the Real Madrid squad in terms of minutes last season, and when he did play it was on the wing instead of his preferred central position.