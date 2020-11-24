Luka Modric admits that Real Madrid are “lacking a little of everything”

Luka Modric has confessed that Real Madrid are “lacking a little of everything” at the moment amidst a concerning run of form.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have won just three of their last eight matches in all competitions and have also lost three matches in that spell.

The Spanish champions entered the international break after an alarming 4-1 reverse scoreline at Valencia and secured a 1-1 draw at Villarreal on Saturday, but their poor form has seen them slip to fourth in La Liga.

Los Blancos have picked up just four points from their opening three Champions League group games and a defeat in Italy against Inter on Wednesday could leave them propping up the group with just two rounds of action remaining.

The Spanish champions edged out the Nerazzurri in a gripping 3-2 encounter in Madrid earlier this month, although they did blow a two-goal lead in that tie and know that the game in northern Italy could go either way.

Furthermore, Zidane has to do without a number of injury absentees, chief among them his captain Sergio Ramos and star striker Karim Benzema, with recent Real Madrid news dominated by the list of players unavailable.

As quoted by Marca, Modric told reporters when asked what was missing at Madrid: “We are lacking a little of everything. First, we hope that there are no injuries, that is important. It is true that we are lacking consistency, but we have also shown good things. Sometimes it is difficult to play without supporters and that is costing us. But I think we are going to improve and that we are going to have a good season.”