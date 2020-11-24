Javier Mascherano responds to rumours linking him with a shock return to Barcelona

Javier Mascherano has responded to claims that Barcelona asked him to come out of retirement to help cure their centre-back crisis as brought to light by Mundo Deportivo.

Gerard Pique‘s injury against Atletico Madrid has dominated Barcelona news in recent times and forced the club to look at bringing in another centre-back.

With Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo both injured the only fit senior centre-back at the club is Clement Lenglet.

Mascherano just retired as a professional but a rumour recently circulated claims that the Argentine took a call from the club asking him to consider returning to Camp Nou for one last dance.

Mascherano responded to a tweet referring to information from Eduardo Inda in El Chiringuito that gave birth to the rumour, urging him to deny it.

“But please,” Mascherano tweeted in response. “There’s no need.”

Pero por favorrrrrrr.

Ni hace falta 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/YYjLmuiGl1 — Javier Mascherano (@Mascherano) November 24, 2020

Mascherano spent eight years in Catalonia, winning five La Liga titles, five Copa del Reys, three Spanish Super Cups, two Champions Leagues, two European Super Cups and two Club World Cups.

Born in San Lorenzo, he also represented River Plate, Corinthians, West Ham United, Liverpool, Hebei China Fortune and Estudiantes de la Plata. Mascherano represented his beloved Argentina at five Copa Americas and four World Cups.

Aside from his trophy-laden years at Camp Nou, Mascherano won the Clausura with River in 2004 and the Brasileirao with Corinthians the year later. With Argentina, he won Olympic gold medals in both 2004 and 2008. Mascherano is expected to go into coaching.

Featured image courtesy of the Liverpool Echo.