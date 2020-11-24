Barcelona linked with veteran Argentine and teenage Spaniard to cure their centre-back problem

Gerard Pique‘s injury against Atletico Madrid has dominated Barcelona news in recent times and forced the club to look at bringing in another centre-back.

With Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo both injured the only fit senior centre-back at the club is Clement Lenglet.

According to El Chiringuito and carried by Diario AS, one of the options being considered by the Catalans in Ezequiel Garay, the 34 year-old Argentine who’s currently a free agent having left Valencia.

Another option at the opposite end of his career is Eric Garcia, Manchester City’s 19 year-old centre-back who joined the English club from Barcelona back in 2017.

His contract expires in the summer and is said to have his heart set on returning to Catalonia.

Pique’s injury means that Barcelona have intensified their interest in him and may try to recruit him in the winter transfer market as opposed to waiting until then.

Pique was fallen on top of awkwardly by Angel Correa causing what was initially diagnosed as a knee sprain. However, tests carried out on Sunday by Barcelona’s medical services, with Dr. Lluis Til at the helm, have corrected the initial diagnosis.

Pique has suffered a grade three sprain in the internal lateral ligament of his knee and, in addition, a partial injury to the anterior crucial ligament.

Should he decide to go without surgery, he’d be expected to miss between three and four months. Should Pique undergo surgery, he’d be out for a minimum of six months and can say goodbye to this season.

Featured image courtesy of The Daily Mail.