Barcelona have found their replacement for Gerard Pique

Barcelona have been dealt a blow with the news that Gerard Pique faces a long-term absence due to a knee injury, but they may already have a ready-made replacement from their B side.

Oscar Mingueza, a 21-year-old central defender, is set to be deployed in his place for this week’s Champions League match at Dynamo Kiev, as outlined by Mundo Deportivo.

Mingueza has made the squad for three league games this season and the Champions League clash with Ferencvaros but has not yet taken to the field for the first team although now he looks set for a senior debut.

Radio Marca have now spoken to former Blaugrana coach Jordi Font, who discovered Mingueza’s talents initially, and who has described the defender.

🔵🔴 Jordi Font en #T4 🗣️”Mingueza es un central con muy buena salida de balón, muy fiable. Ve el fútbol bastante claro, es un jugador tipo Piqué o Bartra” 👊#ElDeporteEsNuestro 📻https://t.co/ISpqMNO8gw pic.twitter.com/OJnBlb7HhL — Radio MARCA (@RadioMARCA) November 24, 2020

Font has said: “Mingueza is a central defender with very good ball distribution, he is very reliable. He sees football quite clearly; he is a Piqué or (Marc) Bartra type player.”

Barcelona news has been dominated by poor results and injury problems, with Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo also out through injury while Frenkie De Jong – who has been deployed in that position – given a rest for the trip to Kyiv.

That has now opened the door to Mingueza, who looks to show exactly what he is capable of.

Image via Radio Marca