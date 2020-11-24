Barcelona confirmed line-up v Dynamo Kiev: Seven changes but no start for Riqui Puig

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has made seven changes to his starting line-up from the side who lost to Atletico Madrid for Tuesday night’s Champions League tie at Dynamo Kiev, but there is still no starting spot for Riqui Puig.

The central midfielder has featured in just nine minutes of first-team action for the club this season, but it was widely anticipated that he would start the clash in Ukraine.

Sergio Busquets is injured while Frenkie De Jong has been rested for this trip, but instead it is Carles Alena partnering Miralem Pjanic in a double midfield pivot for the Blaugrana.

Sergino Dest and Oscar Mingueza come in for the injured duo of Sergi Roberto and Gerard Pique, while Junior Firpo is handed a rare start at left-back as Jordi Alba is rested.

Martin Braithwaite, Trincao and Phillipe Coutinho all come in, while Pedri retains his place, with Lionel Messi news that he sits this game out to recuperate while Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele also are not in the starting line-up.