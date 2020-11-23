Record-breaking Real Sociedad in dreamland

Real Sociedad are top of La Liga having taken 23 points from their opening ten games.

Imanol Alguacil has built a formidable side at Anoeta, one that is breaking records previously set by the club as revealed in Marca.

Their 1-0 victory away at Cadiz was their sixth in a row, and has taken them past their second-best start to a La Liga season, the 22 points they won back in 2002/03, and brought them level with the 23 they earned in their title-winning campaign of 1981/82.

Should La Real beat Villarreal in San Sebastian next Sunday it would break that record. They’ve recorded seven wins, two draws and a single defeat so far in 2020/21, and look to be in a healthy position.

The Basque club have, however, played two games more than Atletico Madrid, who are three points behind in second.

Real Sociedad are top of La Liga. 16 of their first-team squad came through their youth academy. No club in the league has more. Boss Imanol Aguacil coached youth teams. Style of play consistent at all levels. A perfect example of how to run a club. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) November 22, 2020

La Real’s start has already improved upon their opening to 2002/03, when a team including Xabi Alonso finished runners up in La Liga.

Ahead of next Sunday evening’s clash with Villarreal, however, they have to travel to the Netherlands to take on AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

They face a hectic next three weeks, playing twice a week each week, in Europe midweek and in Spain at the weekend. It will be tough to maintain this form, especially given the Thursday/Sunday rhythm that competing in the Europa League demands.

But Real Sociedad have already defied expectations. Who’s to say they can’t take things even further?

