Real Madrid star eyes for Christmas return

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde is not set to return to first-team action until Christmas following an injury to his right leg, as reported by Marca.

The Uruguayan sustained a fissure in the posterior tibial spine of his right leg in the 4-1 defeat at Valencia before the international break and will miss a congested run of fixtures.

It is said that at the moment, he is currently able to slow walk and put some pressure in his right leg but it will be quite some time until he resumes to full training and the ability to sprint freely.

Valverde’s absence is another major blow for Los Blancos as he has become a pivotal part of the club’s midfield – featuring in the first 11 matches of the campaign, of which he started nine, before his enforced absence.

The 22-year-old has grown into a prominent role whereby he has been preferred in starting line-ups ahead of Luka Modric and even Toni Kroos, who replaced him at the Mestalla earlier this month.

Valverde missed the Villarreal draw and is set to miss at least four more La Liga matches, while also sitting out the Champions League fixtures against Inter, Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

