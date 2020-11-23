Real Madrid star Casemiro passed fit to face Inter Milan

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has been passed fit to join up with their squad to face Inter Milan in the Champions League on November 25.

The Brazilian international missed Los Blancos last two games after testing positive for Covid-19 on November 6, alongside teammate Eden Hazard.

However, according to reports from Marca, he has now returned the mandatory two negative PCR tests to allow a return to action.

Preparation for the trip to Milan has been heavily impacted by injuries, with Real Madrid news dominated by fitness updates on key players.

Karim Benzema will miss out against Antonio Conte’s side due to a muscle injury, and the Frenchman joins Sergio Ramos, Federico Valverde, Alvaro Odriozola, Eder Militao and Luka Jovic on the sidelines.

Zidane’s side have struggled in their opening games in this season’s Champions League, with four points from three games, but a win at the San Siro would boost their chances of a last 16 spot.