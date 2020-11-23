Real Madrid set to include summer signing for squad against Inter

Real Madrid are set to hand striker Hugo Duro his first appearance for the club in this week’s Champions League clash against Inter.

The striker has yet to play a first-team game for the club after joining on a loan deal from Getafe as he has been incorporated into the club’s Castilla team for the campaign.

Duro has netted three goals in four appearances for Raul Gonzalez’s side in Spain’s third tier and Marca now report he will be in the matchday squad against the Italian club.

Los Blancos are sweating over the fitness of Karim Benzema, which has compounded the Real Madrid news that his fellow striker Luka Jovic has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to the club’s facilities following the international break.

It is explained that Duro cannot be included on the club’s B team list for the European games this season as he has been at the club for less than three seasons, as outlined by Marca last month.

The entire Madrid first-team squad has been registered for this season’s tournament with 22 outfield players being added to the two goalkeepers selected – Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin.

The October report also highlights how the B team list is made up of Altube, Luis López, Víctor Chust, Miguel Gutiérrez, Sergio Santos, Marvin, Sergio Arribas, Antonio Blanco, Carlos Dotor and Juan Latasa.

