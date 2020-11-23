Real Madrid-owned teenage star tests positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid owned teenage star Reinier has tested positive for Covid-19, his current club Borussia Dortmund have confirmed.

The player is said to have returned a positive test after coming back to Dortmund from international duty with Brazil’s Under-21 squad.

The 18-year-old is said to be the latest jewel to emerge from Brazilian football and is widely tipped to have a big future ahead of him at the top level after joining Madrid from Flamengo in January, and he could dominate Real Madrid news in future years.

Borussia Dortmunds brasilianischer Profi #Reinier ist positiv auf COVID-19 getestet worden. Wir wünschen Dir einen weiterhin möglichst symptomfreien Verlauf und eine baldige Genesung, @ReinierJesus20! ℹ️ Zur Meldung: https://t.co/MBlt7bfdEt — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) November 23, 2020

He joined Dortmund on a two-year loan deal in the summer transfer window but has yet to make a start for the club, although he has appeared in seven substitute appearances.

Reinier only debuted for Flamengo – who won the Copa Libertadores in 2019 along with the Brazilian top-flight – last year but scored six goals in just eight starts in the league.

The Brazilian youth star has a long-term contract in the Spanish capital until the summer of 2027.