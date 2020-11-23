Leganes linking with resigning Barcelona star Martin Braithwaite in 2021

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite could potentially rejoin former club Leganes on loan in 2021, according to reports from Marca.

The Danish international controversially joined the Catalan giants in a €18m deal in February from Leganes, after Barcelona were granted permission to complete a move outside of the transfer window.

However, after the 2019/20 campaign was postponed, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele both returned from injury for the restarted season, with their absence the reason for Barcelona’s exemption to sign Braithwaite.

Former Leganes boss Javier Aguirre was outraged by La Liga’s decision to allow the move and subsequently block his attempts to sign a replacement.

But following Aguirre’s summer departure, new boss Jose Luis Marti has been linked with a loan move for the 29-year old until the end of the 2020/21 season.

A return to the Estadio Butarque could be beneficial for both parties, with Braithwaite struggling for minutes at the Camp Nou and Leganes needing a goalscorer following their return to the Segunda Division.

Braithwaite is yet to start in La Liga for Ronald Koeman’s side this season, with no goals across five cameo substitute appearances in domestic action.