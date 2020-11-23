Leeds United play Rodrigo Moreno in Under-23 side

Leeds United played Spain international striker Rodrigo Moreno in their Under-23 side against West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Rodrigo appeared as a second half substitute in the second half of Sunday’s Premier League draw for Marcelo Bielsa’s side against Arsenal but he has been played in the Under-23 side to build up his fitness after his recovery from Covid-19.

The Under-23 system is well established in England but is not the case in Spanish football, were players cannot play for any underage sides unless they are registered.

The 29-year-old joined the Premier League side in the summer transfer window as they broke their club record transfer to secure his signing from Valencia.

The forward has been capped 25 times by the Spanish national time – scoring eight goals – and is a strong contender to be on the plane for Luis Enrique’s squad at next summer’s European Championships.

Rodrigo spent a total of six seasons at the Mestalla between 2014 and 2020, becoming one of La Liga’s most versatile forwards – netting 59 goals for the club across 220 first-team appearances.

So far, he has made six appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, scoring one goal.