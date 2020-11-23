Karim Benzema ruled out of Real Madrid trip to Inter

Real Madrid will be without their star striker Karim Benzema for this week’s Champions League clash against Inter, according to a report in Marca.

Benzema had been in fine form for Los Blancos before the international break and netted in the 4-1 defeat at Valencia – his fourth scoring game in a row (following strikes against Borussia Mönchengladbach, Huesca, Inter) but he later limped off with muscular discomfort.

He subsequently sat out Saturday’s La Liga draw at Villarreal but despite hopes he would recover in time for the European clash, that now appears to no longer be the case.

The Frenchman opened the scoring for Zinedine Zidane’s side at the Mestalla with a spectacular long range effort, but he was withdrawn on 76 minutes after picking up a knock from which has kept him from training freely over the past fortnight.

Saturday sees Madrid face a tricky trip to Villarreal and the news of Benzema’s injury has compounded the Real Madrid news that his fellow striker Luka Jovic has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to the club’s facilities following the international break.

Mariano Diaz – who netted in Saturday’s draw at Villarreal in a rare outing – is the only recognised fit and available striker for Madrid although other attacking options such as Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes are available.

Madrid are set to include on-loan striker Hugo Duro in this week’s matchday squad, as per Marca.