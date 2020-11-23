Jorge Mendes recommended Real Valladolid’s Portuguese matchwinner at Granada personally to Ronaldo Nazario

Real Valladolid secured the loan of Joao Pedro Neves Filipe, or Jota, on the final day of the summer transfer market.

Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent, personally recommend the Benfica winger to Ronaldo Nazario, the president of Valladolid, according to Diario AS.

It took ten games for Jota to make his debut, eventually taking to the field on Sunday evening in Granada to mark his Pucela bow with a pivotal goal.

Jota replaced Oscar Plano in the 76th minute, seizing on to a loose ball courtesy of Luis Milla 13 minutes later before scoring past Rui Silva to make it 3-1.

The result was remarkable given that after failing to win any of their opening eight La Liga games this season Valladolid have now won two on the bounce.

Next up for Pucela is Levante at home next Friday, before they travel to the capital to take on Atletico Madrid the week after.

Jota grew up in the shadow of Atleti’s Joao Felix at Benfica, with both coming through in the same year. Felix came to Spain in the summer of 2019, and is now one of the most lethal operators in the Primera. Now, Jota is up and running too.

Featured image courtesy of Diario AS.