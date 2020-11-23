Former Barcelona midfielder joins Birmingham City

Former Barcelona midfielder Alen Halilovic has joined English Championship side Birmingham City on a short-term deal as a free agent.

The 24-year-old joined the Blaugrana as a teenage prodigy but despite penning a five-year deal with the club, he never established himself as a first-team player at the Camp Nou and has had somewhat of a nomadic career since.

Honoured and extremely happy to be here! Looking forward to getting started! Keep Right On! 🔵⚽️ @BCFC pic.twitter.com/cLeFgZVf4C — Alen Halilović (@AlenHalilovic) November 23, 2020

He will be coached at the Blues by Aitor Karanka – the former Real Madrid central defender who was also number two whilst Jose Mourinho was boss of the club.

Halilovic joined Barca in 2014 from Dinamo Zagreb but made only one appearance for the club – coming in the Copa del Rey – a 29-minute cameo in a 4-0 victory at Elche.

The Croat made a total of 74 appearances in La Liga across loan spells at Sporting Gijon and Las Palmas before having subsequent similar short stints at Milan, Standard Liege and Heerenveen, but has been without a club to date this season.

Image via Birmingham City