Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann: “It’s time to put things in their place, I’ve been holding out for a long time”

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has spoken out after a week of rumours regarding his situation at the club: “I think it is time to put things in their place, I’ve been holding out for a long time.”

Last week, the club’s presidential hopeful Victor Font made comments to Cadena Cope: “Griezmann was a signing that shouldn’t have been made.”

A subsequent report from Cadena Cope claimed that Griezmann had been hurt by such comments and it reiterated that he shared a strong relationship with Lionel Messi, and was puzzled by media reports to the contrary.

The previous week, Griezmann’s former representative Eric Olhats inflamed the situation by telling France Football, as per Mundo Deportivo: “Antoine arrived at a club with serious problems where Messi controls everything. He is both emperor and monarch and did not see Antoine’s arrival with good eyes.

“Messi’s attitude has been deplorable, he has made him feel it. I’ve always heard Antoine say that he had no problems with Messi, but never the other way around. It is the regime of terror. Either you are with him, or you are against him.”

Barcelona news had been dominated by Messi’s demands to leave the club in the close-season and his future at the club beyond this current campaign is now unclear.

Those comments appear to have been the reason why the Argentine vented to reporters at Barcelona’s airport last week: “I’m tired of always being the problem for everything at the club.”

Now, Griezmann has given an exclusive interview to Movistar – which will be aired on Monday night – to help clear the air on the situation.

Griezmann said, in quotes that have been released in a pre-trailer and cited by Marca: “I said in my presentation with Barcelona that I did not want to speak off the pitch but only on the pitch, but I think it is time to put things in their place, I’ve been holding out for a long time.

“I have been putting up with things and comments for a long time and now this is enough.”

Griezmann has endured another difficult opening to the season with the Blaugrana, amid new focus on what his best position in the team can be and there are questions over whether he should be a regular starter going forwards.

Griezmann plays through the middle for France and is at the centre of attacking moves, whilst he is often played on the periphery for the Blaugrana to help accommodate Messi.