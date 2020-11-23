Barcelona financial crisis set to impact January transfer moves

Barcelona’s ongoing financial issues will have a major impact on the club’s ability to buy players in the January transfer window.

The Catalan giants are rumoured to be on the verge of a cash flow meltdown, with prospective presidential candidate Victor Font claiming the club are already ‘bankrupt’.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has badly damaged the club’s accounts, with revenue streams reduced and a deadlock in preliminary talks over a player salary reduction in 2021.

The first team squad unilaterally agreed to take a pay cut during the postponed second half of the 2019/20 La Liga season, but negotiations over a second cut have hit a wall, according to reports from the Daily Mirror.

If the club board fail to agree a new deal on wage cuts, they may need to sell before they can buy in January.

La Blaugrana have claimed the loss of vital matchday income has hit them hard in the last 10 months, with fans still unable to attend matches at the Camp Nou, and no potential return date in sight.

Barcelona have continued to receive money from their broadcast partners, with season ticket holders able to stream games via the club website through a secure VPN service.

However, the drip feed of money into the club means boss Ronald Koeman will have to tailor his 2021 transfer targets, with a limited now budget available to the Dutchman.

Lyon striker Memphis Depay remains his No.1 target, after the former Manchester United star signalled his intention not to sign a new contract in France, with his current deal expiring in July 2021.

However, with a growing injury crisis at the club, Koeman may be forced to focus on securing defensive reinforcements after losing Sergi Roberto and Gerard Pique to serious injuries last weekend.

Their absences could speed up Barcelona’s possible move for Manchester City centre back Eric Garcia, who has also confirmed he wants to leave the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires next summer.

Pep Guardiola has previously indicated his intention to keep hold of the Spanish international until the end of the campaign, but, Barcelona could test his resolve with a €15m offer when the window reopens.

If City are willing to sell Garcia ahead of schedule, Koeman may need to offload injury prone defender Samuel Umtiti to finance a deal.

The French international’s fitness issues have resurfaced again this season, and he is yet to feature for Koeman at all so far in 2020/21.